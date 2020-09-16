THERE are less than 99 sleeps until Christmas - and the team behind the Sony Movies Christmas Channel have confirmed when it will return to Sky, Virgin, Freeview and Freesat.
We've put together everything you need to know about the channel's return.
When will the channel be back on TV?
The Sony Movies Christmas pop-up TV channel launches on Thursday, September 24, with new Yuletide premieres and indulgent festive TV movie treats to get everyone in the festive spirit from September to January.
What movies will be on the channel?
On Sony Movies Christmas there will be a host of Yuletide delights to keep viewers company while they decorate the house, wrap some presents or kick back with some mince pies.
These include:
- Exclusive UK Premieres such as A Beauty and the Beast Christmas, Marrying Father Christmas, and The Christmas Cabin.
- Free to Air newbies such as; A Christmas Eve Miracle, Christmas Cruise, Lucky Christmas, The Christmas Contract, and Magic Stocking.
- Themed weekends! Dates for the diary include: Christmas Comedies, Naughty vs. Nice, Wicked Christmas, Singing for Christmas and many more.
How can I find the Sony Movies Christmas channel?
Once it launches on September 24, 2020, the channel will be available all day, every day on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303.
