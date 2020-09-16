AS many as 65 people in Gwent may currently be in hospital as a result of coronavirus.
The Aneurin Bevan Health Board released figures today showing how hospitals in Gwent were currently coping with the pandemic.
There are more than 1500 people occupying hospital beds in the health board area at the moment.
Of the 1,517 total patients requiring a bed, five have tested positive for the coronavirus.
While a further 60 patients are assumed to have coronavirus while they wait for test results to be confirmed.
Seven have previously tested positive for Covid-19.
READ MORE:
- Waitrose announce Caldicot supermarket will close
- Gwent Police issue warning over new online scam
- Man charged with drink driving after crash which closed a Newport road last night
However, they are now recovering having received a new negative test to show the virus has passed.
The remaining 1,444 patients in hospital beds are there for non-coronavirus reasons.
The same is true of the 15 patients currently occupying critical care beds across the Aneurin Bevan Health Board area.
None of those patients are in hospital for coronavirus reasons.
The health board also confirmed that two of its staff had tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.
The Gwent Test, Trace and Protect service has dealt with 716 cases between June 1 and September 13.