THE Lego Group have confirmed they will phase out single-use plastic packaging following a growing backlash from children.

It comes as the toy company announced plans to invest up to $400 million over three years to accelerate sustainability and social responsibility initiatives.

The company say they have made a series of moves over the past 10 years to build a better planet for future generations, adding they believe it’s increasingly urgent and important to prioritise environmental and social activity.

What have Lego bosses said about the change?

The Lego Group CEO, Niels B Christiansen said: "We cannot lose sight of the fundamental challenges facing future generations.

"It’s critical we take urgent action now to care for the planet and future generations. As a company who looks to children as our role models, we are inspired by the millions of kids who have called for more urgent action on climate change.

"We believe they should have access to opportunities to develop the skills necessary to create a sustainable future.

"We will step up our efforts to use our resources, networks, expertise and platforms to make a positive difference.”

When will the Lego group phase out single-use plastic bags?

In response to the backlash, the company say they will begin to phase out single-use plastic bags used in Lego boxes to package the loose bricks.

Lego added that the move is part of its ambition to make all its packaging sustainable by the end of 2025. From 2021, Forest Stewardship Council-certified recyclable paper bags will be trialled in boxes.

Christiansen added: "We have received many letters from children about the environment asking us to remove single-use plastic packaging.

"We have been exploring alternatives for some time and the passion and ideas from children inspired us to begin to make the change."

While Lego have said that moving away from the existing packaging is not a simple task they added that it "will take time as new material must be durable, light weight and enhance the building experience".

Several prototypes made from a range of different sustainable materials have so far been tested with hundreds of parents and children.

Lego say children liked the paper bags, that will be trialled on a wider scale in 2021, as they were environmentally friendly and easy to open.