A new coronavirus testing centre opened in Caerphilly borough today.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board opened the new testing centre in New Tredegar.
The mobile testing centre will is located at the car park at New Tredegar Business Park, in White Rose Way.
Appointments must be booked prior to attending a test.
The new testing site will be open until Wednesday, September 23.
Appointments can be booked between 8am and 6pm.
Tests are only for residents of Caerphilly County Borough and ID and proof of address is required.
If you live in Caerphilly County Borough and have symptoms of coronavirus, please telephone 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm to book.
There are other testing facilities in Gwent - at Rodney Parade in Newport and Cwm in Blaenau Gwent.
You can also have a test posted to your home.
Apply online at gov.wales or phone 119.