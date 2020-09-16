A VIRTUAL festival will launch in Caerphilly to mark World Mental Health Day.

Cwtsh Festival, put together by Caerphilly County Borough Council, in association with the Intergrated Wellbeing Network, will take place between October 8 and October 10.

It originally launched on August bank holiday weekend with activities at two of Caerphilly's outdoor attractions

NONaffArt organised a fantastic two-day outdoor art exhibition at Cwmcarn Forest.

While over at Parc Cwm Darran, ‘Take Five’ enabled visitors to reflect on how walking in our green spaces supports the five ways to wellbeing.

The self-guided trail, organised by Head4Arts with Caerphilly’s Countryside and Landscape team, highlighted the importance of connecting with nature, exploring sensory experiences, and taking notice of the things we may have missed.

Head4Arts and NoNaffArt are amongst the many organisations offering activities as part of the main Virtual CWTSH Festival.

Whether you fancy trying a new craft activity, joining an online dance session, or being part of a remote singalong, there will be plenty of different free creative and arts activities for all ages that can be booked online.

There’s even the chance to take part in Dementia Friends training and go on a virtual memory walk.

In the evenings, we will be showcasing the talent of our communities through Friday Night Open Mic online, organised by music enterprise RecRock, and screencasting some of the fantastic projects that have taken place during lockdown including films, poetry, dance, quick art tutorials and even some bedtime stories.

David Llewellyn, the Integrated Wellbeing Network Lead in Caerphilly emphasised the festival’s aims: “Being creative is important in supporting and strengthening our wellbeing, even more so in these difficult times.

"The activities will provide an opportunity for everyone to be involved in some way.”

For more information, visit cwtsh.wales.