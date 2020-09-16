NURSES in Wales have called on the Welsh Government to improve coronavirus testing in the country.

The Royal College of Nursing Wales is concerned by the lack of testing available for health and care staff, as well as patients and the public.

They are calling for a review into the current process of testing.

Nicky Hughes, associate director of nursing for the Royal College of Nursing in Wales said: “Hearing of the difficulties regarding the availability of testing for COVID-19 in Wales is very concerning.

" A lack of testing for health and care staff and their family members leads to them having to self-isolate, putting services at risk.

“In order to minimise staff absences and ensure safe staffing and appropriate patient care, it is essential that nursing staff across all health and care sectors have prompt access to testing for COVID-19.

“Furthermore, an appropriate programme for testing is also vital for the public in Wales, in order to help reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community.

“We’ve raised this issue with the Welsh Government repeatedly since the onset of the pandemic and were assured there’d be enough tests.

"However, we’re now finding out that this is not the case, and it is simply not good enough.

"The Welsh Government needs to address the problems with testing capacity, access and delivery.

"RCN Wales has called for a review of the testing process, including the use of lighthouse labs.”