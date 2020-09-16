A CAERPHILLY burger bar will re-open tomorrow after being forced to close due to coronavirus.

Caerphilly Mountain Snack Bar closed voluntarily after one member of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

All 28 people at the eatery were tested after that, and all returned negative tests having self-isolated.

As a result, the mountain top bar will re-open tomorrow.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesman said: "On closing, all of our staff, a team of 28 people including the management, underwent testing and self-isolated in line with government guidelines.

"The results of our entire team have returned negative.

"Although environmental health advised us that we could remain open, we took the decision to close temporarily in the interests of the health and safety of our customers, staff and community.

"Following the initial lockdown our team mapped out two metre social distancing within the queuing system, limited the number of customers inside at any one time, made hand sanitiser available and erected Perspex screens at every customer service point.

"These social distancing and hygiene measures have been credited in stopping the spread of coronavirus in its tracks at the snack bar.

"All measures to stop the spread of coronavirus are in place at Caerphilly Mountain Snack Bar and they are effective."