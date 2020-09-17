A “COWARD” attacked his then girlfriend by biting her nose in a pub until it was pouring with blood before punching her in the face.

Michael Tucker, 54, was condemned by a judge for the brutal attack which took place last Christmas in Pontypool.

William Bebb, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The victim was in the Iron Duke pub on December 15, 2019 when the defendant entered.

“He is described as being cocky and he started being nasty to her. He called her a prostitute in front of her friends.

“The defendant asked her for £20 which she gave to him to keep him happy.

“They left to go to the Happy Wok Chinese takeaway for him to eat.”

Mr Bebb added: “The next thing, the Chinese was in the air and went over a seating area and the floor in the pub.

“The defendant then bit the victim’s nose and she described it as feeling as if it were going to fall off.

“He punched her in the face and in the ribs. Her nose was pouring with blood.

“Tucker then ran out of the pub’s main door. The complainant later sent him a picture of her injuries.

“He replied to her he was sorry and that he shouldn’t have done it.”

In a victim statement read to the court by the prosecutor, the woman said she had to seek sanctuary in a women’s refuge after the assault.

As a result, she didn’t see her family or friends for months as she had to leave the area.

Tucker, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Julia Cox, mitigating, said: “He lost his temper. There had been tensions in the relationship for some time.

“The defendant bitterly regrets what happened that evening.

“He is someone who has made a positive contribution to society as a well-respected roofer.”

Tucker appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison where he had been remanded in custody for the past six weeks.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told him: “Men who assault women are cowards and you are a coward.

“This was a particularly despicable attack using the equivalent of a weapon – your teeth.

“You ought to be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.”

Tucker was jailed for 32 weeks, suspended for 24 months.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a building better relationships programme and pay a £149 surcharge.

Tucker was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.