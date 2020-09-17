TWO cocaine dealers have been warned they are facing long jail sentences after they pleaded guilty to drug trafficking offences.
Kaine Peterson, 21, of Lime Crescent, Newport, and Daniel Williams, 30, of no fixed abode, Newport, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
They admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Newport between July 2 and August 14.
Peterson was represented by Nicholas Gedge and Williams by Peter Donnison.
Marian Lewis represented the prosecution.
Judge Catherine Richards adjourned sentence for the preparation of reports which she said would only go towards determining the sentence the pair will serve in jail.
Sentence was adjourned until October 5 and the pair were remanded in custody.