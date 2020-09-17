A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

GARETH RUDGE, 35, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to several thefts and was banned from Blackwood Gate Retail Park and other areas of the town when a two-year criminal behaviour order was made.

He was also ordered to pay £217.90 in compensation and a surcharge.

JOSHUA DAVID ORGAN, 26, of Greenfield Street, Blackwood, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted a £1,912.18 fraud.

He was ordered to pay £1,395 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH THOMAS, 39, of Upper Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, was banned from driving for three years and four months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and also pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

BEN ROBERT SYMONS, 35, of George Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months and jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted drink-driving, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, assault and theft.

He must also pay £263 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES CHRISTIAN WALTERS, 27, of Clytha Square, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

He must also carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Walters must also pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

CHARLES CURTIS COOPER, 39, of Cemetery Road, Porth, was ordered to pay £399 in a fine compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating in Newport.

BARTLOMIEJ KRECHOWICZ, 42, of Chartist Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

His driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.

BENJAMIN PATRICK GERMAIN, 29, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

ASHLEY PARKE, 32, of St Michael Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £215 in a fine, compensation and costs after he admitted stealing speakers from B&M.

BRIAN JAMES RIDLER, 48, of The Mall, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, surcharge and costs after he admitted an offence under the Firearms Act in that he was in possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of electricity.

WAYNE WALKER, 35, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £69.98 in compensation and a fine after he pleaded guilty to stealing charcoal from an Esso garage.