The latest coronavirus updates on day second Wales region begins lockdown

Coronavirus updates as Rhondda Cynon Taf enters lockdown
- - 63 new cases have been recorded in Gwent since Tuesday. 36 are in Caerphilly and 15 are in Newport
- - Rhondda Cynon Taf has followed Caerphilly into a local lockdown following a spike in cases there
- - In the last seven days the borough has seen 198 cases, while Caerphilly has seen 151
- - As predicted by the health minister this week, coronavirus is continuing to impact schools, with nine schools reporting a Covid case in Newport alone
