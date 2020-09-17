CORONAVIRUS cases have been found in care homes in four of Gwent's five local authority areas in the last week.
Positive tests were carried out in care homes in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly.
During September 7-13 almost 1,000 tests were carried out in care homes across Gwent.
More than 200 residents were tested, and there were 763 tests carried out on staff.
In total, 13 tests returned positive outcomes.
Three positive cases were in care homes in Caerphilly, with two of those residents in supported living accommodation.
There were five positive cases in Blaenau Gwent and four in Newport.
One person tested positive in Monmouthshire, while there were no positive cases in Torfaen care homes in the last week.
Testing in care homes is continuing to be carried out on a fortnightly basis, though in Caerphilly, which is currently subject to a local lockdown, that has been upped to a weekly basis.
The Gwent Test, Trace and Protect service has dealt with 716 cases from June 1-September 13.