STARBUCKS have confirmed the date of when their 'highly anticipated' autumn drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) will go on sale across the UK.
Here's everything you need to know.
What is a Pumpkin Spice Latte made of?
The drink is made up of combination of Starbucks Espresso Roast, pumpkin pie flavoured sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices – cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
When will the Pumpkin Spice Latte be back in stores?
The iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back in stores from Friday, September 25.
What else are Starbucks doing this autumn?
Loyal Starbucks fans will also be able to use the new Starbucks Rewards programme, which is set to launch on September 23.
Starbucks say there will be some 'fantastic new rewards' for pumpkin lovers who grab a PSL in October, with coffee customers urged to watch this space.
The key features of the new loyalty programme include:
Free drinks fast
- It’s even easier for loyal Starbucks fans to get Rewards, with the average member now able to save five weeks to get their next free drink.
- Every penny counts towards rewards when members spend on beverage, food, coffee at home products or merchandise in participating stores, and members will now get three Stars for every £1 spend in store.
- Members with 150 Stars can grab a free barista-prepared drink of their choice and those who collect 450 Stars over a year reach Gold level status.
Exclusive benefits
- Gold level members will now enjoy a free drink during their birthday month, alongside the existing benefits including free extra espresso shots, syrups and whipped cream.
Digital experience
- Members access the Rewards scheme via the updated Starbucks UK app, where they can customise their drink, order ahead to skip the queue, and pay using contactless.
- Starbucks say the update reflects customers’ increased demand for a more personalised, convenient and contactless retail experience.
