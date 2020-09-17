GWENT Police have issued a dispersal order in Oakdale in response to reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.
The reported incidents are linked to groups of youths, and the dispersal order will be in place from 5pm on Friday, September 18 to 1am on Sunday, September 20.
The order will cover:
- Oakdale square (Penrhiw Avenue, Aberconway place, Beech Grove and Central Avenue)
- Oakdale rugby/football pitch and skate park (including Llwyn on Road, Llwyn on lane, Penrhiw Avenue, Kincoed Road, Central Avenue and Farm Close)
What is a dispersal order?
The dispersal order gives officers extra powers to direct such groups (two or more) to leave the area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.
If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
A post from Gwent Police reads: "Officers will be out providing visible reassurance and will be working with our partners from Youth Services, Positive Futures and Caerphilly Borough Council, to tackle anti-social behaviour.
"We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times."