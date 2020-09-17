A SECOND year group at a Newport high school has been asked to self-isolate following another positive coronavirus case.

Year 8 pupils at St Joseph’s RC High School were asked to isolate this morning, just over a week after Year 7 pupils were told to do the same after a first positive case was recorded at the school on September 9.

Year 7 students are due to return to the school on Wednesday under track and trace rules.

An email to parents from head teacher Mrs Jarrett to parents reads: "This morning, I was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Year 8. In line with guidance from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and, Newport City Council all pupils in Year 8 will need to self-isolate for 14 days from Saturday 12 September 2020.

"All close contacts of the Year 8 case have been identified and are in the process of receiving appropriate advice."

The following schools in Newport have reported a positive case since they returned:

Lliswerry High

St Joseph's RC High

Eveswell Primary

St Gabriel's RC Primary

Malpas Park Primary

Pentrepoeth Primary

St Julians High

Newport High

Milbrook Primary

A spokesman for Newport council said: "Procedures are already in place within all Newport schools to limit group numbers and pupil contact, coupled with enhanced cleaning regimes. There is no need for anyone who has not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned.

"All schools have made preparations for blended learning, as was developed and delivered during initial lockdown, to ensure pupils can continue their education should they not be able to attend school.

"All residents are encouraged to remain alert to Covid-19 and continue to follow national guidance to help combat the spread of the virus.

"School staff remain vigilant to pupils displaying any symptoms, and are ready to take appropriate action. Parents, carers and guardians can support this by remaining alert and ensuring that children do not attend school if they develop any potential symptoms, however mild."