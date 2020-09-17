A PERSON was taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike in Cwmbran.
Emergency services were called to the Pontrhydyrun area of Cwmbran at around 2.30pm yesterday, where a patient was treated at the scene before being transferred to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
The junction into Avondale Road near the IMO car wash was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
READ MORE:
- Ambitious plans to permanently reopen Newport's Westgate Hotel.
- Caerphilly residents urged not to call police with coronavirus restrictions queries.
- Free transport to continue for hundreds of students in Blaenau Gwent.
An air ambulance was also called out, but in the end the patient was transferred to hospital via an ambulance.
The air ambulance at the scene in Cwmbran. Picture: Kimberly Badham.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We sent a rapid response car, an emergency ambulance, the Wales Air Ambulance, and our emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.
"One patient was treated on scene and taken by road to the Royal Gwent Hospital for further treatment."