NEWPORT council leader Jane Mudd has called on people to 'pull together by staying apart' to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the city.

The city has had 74 positive coronavirus cases in the last seven days, which is the third highest in Wales.

This figure puts Newport on 47.8 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people and has led to the Welsh Government keeping a close eye on the infection rate in the city.

Cllr Mudd issued an appeal to the people of Newport: “When you’re asked to give your details, please provide them when you go into places that are required to take them.

“This is all about protecting everybody, it’s not just about you, it’s about everybody.

“We are all in this together and we all need to do this.

“The system is there to protect us and it’s there to stop the virus spreading further when we do have positive cases.

“There is one thing we really need to do. We need to pull together as a city and we need to do this by staying apart to keep Newport safe.”

Cllr Mudd said the situation with Newport “is very serious” and the council continues to monitor it on a daily basis.

She said: “It’s not gone away, cases are on the rise.

“I’d urge everybody to remind themselves of the rules and the guidelines and make sure that we follow them.

“We all need to limit our contact with people, follow the laws on who we can meet, wash our hands regularly, keep our distance from others and wear a facemask when required.

“Covid is closer than we think and reports are coming in of positive cases linked to all sorts of settings and gatherings.”

Cllr Mudd said that when people go out they need to take responsibility for their actions.

“This is to protect ourselves, our friends, our families, and everybody else we come into contact with. I cannot stress this strongly enough,” she said.