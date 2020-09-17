THE first death from coronavirus in Gwent for more than two months has been confirmed by Public Health Wales today.
It comes as a further 48 new cases were confirmed in the area, including 34 in Caerphilly, 11 in Blaenau Gwent, and nine in Newport.
And across Wales there have been three new confirmed coronavirus deaths today - including that in Gwent - the first since early September.
The other two deaths were in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area - which include Rhondda Cynon Taf, where a local lockdown begins this evening - and in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales.
They come just a week after First Minister Mark Drakeford warned that given the rise in cases across Wales since late August, more deaths from Covid-19 were likely.
The latest deaths mean that the overall coronavirus death toll in Wales has reached 1,600, according to Public Health Wales.
Another 168 cases were confirmed across Wales today.
The case rate per 100,000 population in the past week is now almost identical in Wales's two local lockdown areas of Caerphilly (83.9) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (83.7).
In Newport, the weekly rate is 39.4 cases per 100,000, which is currently lower than in Merthyr Tydfil (46.4).
Here are the locations of the new cases confirmed across Wales today:
Caerphilly - 34
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 32
Cardiff - 18
Blaenau Gwent - 11
Merthyr Tydfil - 11
Newport - nine
Bridgend - nine
Conwy - five
Swansea - five
Denbighshire - four
FLintshire - four
Gwynedd - four
Torfaen - three
Carmarthenshire - three
Powys - three
Neath Port Talbot - three
Wrexham - two
Vale of Glamorgan - two
Pembrokeshire - two
Monmouthshire - one
Unknown location - two
Resident outside Wales - one
