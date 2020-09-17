Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

UNLESS you’re seriously stuck in the past, you’ve probably already said a fond farewell to your CD collection in favour of a music streaming service. With a subscription to a streaming service, you instantly have pretty all the music you could ever want at your fingertips. Whether you use a smartphone or a computer, you can search for music, playlists, and podcasts while connected to the Internet, and even download tracks for offline listening. Needless to say, streaming services have totally transformed the music industry.

One of the top services is Amazon Music. While this service is slightly less popular than the better-known Spotify and Apple Music services, it certainly holds its own. We reviewed a range of music streaming services and were pretty impressed with Amazon Music.

Firstly, it proved to be a little cheaper than some alternatives, especially for Amazon Prime members. This service can also support Dolby Atmos Music, which offers a more immersive surround sound than traditional stereo mixes.

Amazon Music Unlimited has an extensive library, which seems to be roughly the same size as Spotify’s. However, unlike Spotify, and to some extent Apple Music, Amazon Music has limited offerings in the way of personalised music recommendations. We've seen several similar deals for Music Unlimited in the past but this may be the first time that Amazon has offered free access to its HD service.

Amazon Music HD gives you access to the entire Music Unlimited library and offers lossless HD streaming of over 60 million songs and Ultra HD streaming of 1 million songs.

If you’re an audiophile interested in experiencing a higher quality sound when streaming your favourite music, but you aren’t too fussed about discovering new music through your streaming service, this offer might suit you.

Plus, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you’ll only pay an additional £7.99 per month. Remember, once your three month trial is over, you’ll need to cancel your subscription, or pay £12.99 per month.

Want to try a new music streaming service? New users can test out Amazon Music HD for free when they sign up to Amazon Music today.

