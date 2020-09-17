A WELSH Ambulance Services NHS Trust manager has described the moment he thought he was going to die after contracting coronavirus.

Nigel Heal, the Trust’s Quality Improvement Manager based in Cwmbran, developed symptoms in April, days after his partner, Rob, was admitted to hospital with the virus.

The 62-year-old took a turn for the worse, becoming so breathless that he made a late-night call to 999, and was hospitalised.

A former Lieutenant Colonel in the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Mr Heal, said: “In the days after Rob was admitted to hospital, I also became unwell with a fever and a dry cough.

“I’m a nurse by profession and knew absolutely what it was.

“I remember trying to walk up the stairs to go to bed and feeling really short of breath.

“In that moment, I wondered if it was a good idea to go to sleep because I didn’t think I would wake up.”

Home alone, he called 999 and an ambulance took him to Nevill Hall Hospital, where he was admitted onto a Covid-19 ward.

“I was asked if I wanted to be resuscitated if required; it was a sobering moment," he said.

Nigel was in the ‘Amber’ zone of the ward reserved for less critical patients, but would later be moved to the ‘Red’ zone.

He said: “My consultant also suggested I try ‘proning,’ which is the process of turning a patient from their back to their stomach to allow for better expansion of the lungs.

“I knew from my experience as a nurse that this process is ‘last chance saloon’ stuffs.”

By this point, Nigel’s partner Rob, 64, was in intensive care.

Mr Heal said: “It was a strange time, knowing we were both in the same hospital but couldn’t communicate.

“That’s when it hit home, and I felt very alone.”

Eventually he began to respond to treatment, and after 12 days in hospital, was allowed to return home to Blaenavon.

“Being at home threw up all sorts new challenges. If I walked the length of my garden path, I’d be totally exhausted for the rest of the day.

“Fortunately Rob, who had now also been discharged, was in better shape than I.

“Anyone can catch coronavirus and anyone can spread it, which is why it’s so important that people follow the guidance in order to minimise that risk.

“We had a really narrow miss.”

Nigel and Rob now attend rehabilitation sessions organised by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to improve their strength and fitness, and Nigel has now returned to work.

Jonathan Turnbull-Ross, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Assistant Director of Quality Governance, and Nigel’s line manager, said: “Nigel contracting the virus is a real example that anyone can catch it or spread it.

“Nigel’s absence was greatly felt by our team.

“We’d like to extend a huge heartfelt thanks to our Aneurin Bevan University Health Board colleagues for looking after our friend and colleague through his illness.”