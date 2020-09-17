A MAN has been fined £1,000 after deliberately coughing on an NHS worker.
The man coughed on a member of staff at Newport's Rodney Parade testing centre in June.
He was found by Gwent Police, and a £1,000 fine has now been handed out for the offence.
Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: "Was pleased to see a £1000 fine issued to a male who found it amusing to deliverately cough over an NHS worker at a Gwetn Testing Station.
"Hope those who consider that acceptable behaviour think twice.
"Big thanks to NHS working at all sites.
"You are massively appreciated by the masses."
Chief Inspector Sarah Davies added: "Absolutely disgusted to read this. So glad the individual got fined. Great decision.
"Let’s just hope people like this are the minority and not a reflection of the masses who fully support and applaud the with the NHS has continued to do to keep us safe."
Dan Davies, the ops lead for coronavirus testing in Gwent, who reported the incident in June, said: "We work closely with Gwent Police to make sure that our staff are safe to do their jobs.
"Nobody should go to work to help others and end up being abused."
