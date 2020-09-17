TWO French bulldog puppies have been found dead under a hedge in Gilwern.
A resident found the dogs - around four-weeks old - on Ty Mawr road opposite Northern Automotive Systems, wrapped in a blanket.
After a resident’s plea on social media, Romi Jade and her sister visited the area to collect the puppies and take them to the vets, where they were confirmed as deceased.
“To think someone could discard these innocent animals in such a manner is beyond belief,” she said.
“Whoever did this to these dogs needs to be held accountable. This kind of thing is being seen far too often and no-one seems to be held to account.
“Someone must know something.”
The incident was reported to Gwent Police, and a spokeswoman for the police said: “We received a call at 5pm on September 12 notifying us that two French bulldog puppies had been located deceased in Gilwern.
“A member of the public took them to a vet where they were examined and it was confirmed that there was no sign of trauma.
“There was no further police involvement.”