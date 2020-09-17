A PUPIL has tested positive for coronavirus at an Ebbw Vale school.
Ebbw Fawr Learning Community confirmed that a student in their secondary phase had received the positive result.
Pupils and staff who have been in contact with the positive pupil have been contacted by the staff and asked to self-isolate.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Huw Lloyd said: "We have been notified of a positive case of Covid-19 of a pupil within the secondary phase.
"The relevant pupils and assocaited staff have been contacted and have been asked to self-isolate in accordance with government guidelines.
"I would stress that the school remains open to all year groups 3-16."
However, Mr Lloyd asked parents with pupils who show symptoms including a high temperature, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell, do not send children to school.
He added: "Please be assured that the safety of your child is of paramount importance and that all necessary actions ahve been taken to mitigate risk within the school.
"It is also important that school life carries on as normal for all students and staff."