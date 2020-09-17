RESIDENTS in Gwent can have their say on road safety and how it is enforced by the police.
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) has launched a national public engagement survey, designed to understand public perception of road safety and enforcement.
This comes after speeding complaints rose by 50 per cent in Gwent this year as some drivers took advantage of quieter roads during the lockdown.
Gwent Police reported catching 350 speeding motorists this week alone as part of the Project EDWARD safety initiative.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, is a road safety lead for the APCC.
He said: “The UK Government is currently reviewing roads policing and seeking to understand what the future of traffic law enforcement may look like.
“The responses to this survey will help us better understand the public’s views on road safety and help us to play an active part in this review, so I would encourage as many people as possible to complete it.”
Residents can have their say on the survey until 5pm on Wednesday, September 30.
The survey is available at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/apccsaferoads
