TWO more countries have been removed from Wales' quarantine exemption list.

Travellers arriving in Wales from Guadeloupe and Slovenia will have to self-isolate for 14 days, the Welsh Government have confirmed.

The new measures come into force from 4am on Saturday.

However, those arriving form Gibraltar and Thailand will no longer have to quarantine after they were added to the list.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said: "On July 10 the Welsh Government amended the Regulations to introduce exemptions from the isolation requirement for a list of countries and territories, and a limited range of people in specialised sectors or employment who may be exempted from the isolation requirement or excepted from certain provisions of the passenger information requirements.

"Since then these regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.

"Yesterday I reviewed the latest Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) assessments and I have decided that Guadeloupe and Slovenia will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories and that Gibraltar and Thailand will be added to this list.

"Tomorrow I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 4am on Saturday."