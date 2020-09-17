NECTAR card customers will now be able to earn points when spending money at another high street chain, bosses behind the loyalty scheme has confirmed.

Customers can earn point at Argos stores across the UK.

To kick off the roll out of the scheme, from September 18 to 28, 2020, shoppers will earn two points for every £1 spent at Argos.

Nectar points have previously been able to be spent at Argos stores, but it’s the first time shoppers can use the Nectar loyalty card at Argos stores to earn points when buying products.

The Nectar loyalty scheme is run by Sainsbury’s, which own Argos.

What have bosses of the Nectar loyalty scheme said?

James Moir, the managing director of Nectar, said: “We’re constantly looking for new ways to reward our customers, so we are very excited to offer a new way for shoppers to get the most out of their Nectar points with one of the nation’s most loved brands.

"The Nectar app is a one stop virtual shop to make points work harder and we hope that with this new offer, our customers can kick start their early Christmas shopping and get more from their purchases at Argos.”

How can shoppers earn Nectar points at Argos?

For shoppers to take advantage of the new scheme they will need to link their Nectar card and Argos account. This can be done via the Nectar website or through the app.

When shopping in Argos stores or online, Nectar cardholders will just need to type in their card number or swipe the card at the till.

When spending Nectar points in Argos, 500 points are worth £2.50.

Nectar points can be earned at a variety of shops throughout the country, including eBay, Cafe Nero, Vue Cinemas, and Dulux Decorator Centres.