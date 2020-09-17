TWO projects based in Newport and Gwent, one offering solutions to recruitment challenges and one that bring looked after children back to their local area, are among the finalists for social care and early years awards.

The awards, organised by Social Care Wales, recognise, celebrate and share excellent social care and early years work in Wales.

They were launched 15 years ago, and this year have attracted a record number of entries.

The awards are open to teams, projects, and organisations from across the public, voluntary and independent sectors that have made a positive difference in people’s lives.

This year’s finalists were chosen by a panel of judges made up of Social Care Wales board members, representatives from partner organisations, former winners and people with experience of using care and support.

Gwent Regional Partnership Team have been nominated in the category of Developing and Inspiring the Workforce of Tomorrow, for its Gwent Career College Consortium project.

This provides a holistic approach to support the development, qualification and recruitment of health and social care workers in Gwent. The consortium is a collaboration between further education, the NHS, councils, regional employability projects and private social care providers.

READ MORE:

Newport City Council has been nominated in the Innovative and Inspiring Ways of Working category, for its ‘Project Perthyn’ initiative.

This has committed to opening three new children’s homes in the area. The project aims to bring children back to Newport - to their homes, schools and family - and helps children stay in the city by providing a different type of care experience.

The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony in November.

“We are delighted that the record number of entries has resulted in a strong group of finalists that showcase the amazing work being done in social care and early years in Wales," said Sue Evans, chief executive of Social Care Wales.

“It goes without saying that this year has been an exceptionally difficult and challenging one for the social care and early years sectors.

"As a result, it’s more important than ever we take the time to recognise and celebrate the excellent social care and early years being provided every day in every community in Wales."