TORFAEN businesses have been asked for their views on proposed measures to support social distancing.
Torfaen County Borough Council is seeking views on temporary traffic management coronavirus measures across Cwmbran, Pontypool and Blaenavon.
In Cwmbran, there are plans to widen pavements on Commercial Street in Old Cwmbran, Commercial Street in Pontnewydd, Glyndwr Road in Cwmbran, and Victoria Street in Old Cwmbran, while there is a proposed narrowing of the road on St Lukes Road in Pontnewydd.
In Pontypool, the council have proposed widening pavements on Osborne Road, Clarence Street and Commercial Street, and also on Windsor Road in Griffithstown, footway widening
There are also plans to widen Broad Street South, Broad Street North, Broad Street, Woodland Street and Ivor Street in Blaenavon.
All the proposals are available to view on southwalesbusiness.co.uk
The consultation ends on Friday, October 2 at 5pm.
To take part, or for further information, you can contact Craig Williams from the Highways and Transportation team at Torfaen County Borough Council via phone on 01495 742423 / 07980 682801 or via email at craig.williams@torfaen.gov.uk