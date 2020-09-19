GWENT has been hit for six with the new coronavirus rules this month.

As Covid rules become tighter, we are now limited to meeting indoors in groups of six or less, though in Wales, outdoor meetings of up to 30 are still allowed.

We figured we could help with some ideas on what to do in Gwent without breaking the rules:

Try and get out of an escape room

Do you and your friends have the patience and brain-power to get out of an escape room? If you’re up for the challenge then why not give it a go.

The Escape Rooms has been certified as 'good to go' by Visit Wales and is ready to take in groups of up to six in this immersive challenge.

You are locked in one of the themes rooms and have 60 minutes to escape.

Located in Griffin Street, off the High Street in Newport, the escape room costs £90 for six players.

Relax and enjoy some crafty pottery painting

Although many pottery painting cafes are not taking in-store bookings, Lollipops and Ladybirds in Cwmbran have kits you can enjoy at home.

From the comfort of your living room or garden, you can paint a variety of ceramics from ornaments to mugs and plates to money boxes.

Grab five of your loved ones, get some snacks and try out the awesome takeaway service.

The pottery starts at £7.50 and everything you need is included in this price.

Dust off the clubs and get a hole in one

An easy way to socially distance yourself is through a game of golf. Non-member tee times at the Celtic Manor Resort starts at £18 for a twilight session.

A great way to spend a day or just an afternoon, golf is the ideal activity for a catch up with your friends or family and get a bit of exercise.

Go bowling

Enjoy the classic pastime of tenpin bowling and see if your team can get a strike.

Fun for everyone whether you’re a novice or a seasoned pro - it’s a sure-fire way to have a giggle and let off some steam.

The Super Bowl in Newport has 12 lanes and costs £12.50 per adult for two games - there are often deals and offers online so be sure to check when you book.

Clay pigeon shooting

Clay pigeon shooting is on the list of exempted sports, however, if you are visiting a facility to shoot then the rule of six still applies.

Clay pigeon shooting involves shooting flying clays with a shotgun and is a safe, controlled and challenging sport.

The Big Shoot in Newport is suitable for all abilities from complete beginners to the experienced shot.

Prices start at £50 per person and following the latest government advice groups of five or less of mixed households, or more with the same household are able to book - this forms six people including the instructor.

Have you got any suggestions for activities for groups of six in Gwent? Let us know in the comments.