FIVE men have appeared in court charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Newport.
The defendants are:
- Corey Barnett, 24, of no fixed abode
- Benjamin Thomas, 21, of Fosse Road, Newport
- Callum Banton, 21, of Fleetwood Close, Newport
- Jake Miller, 18, of Loftus Square, Newport
- Devon Morgan, 21, of Campion Close, Newport
The five all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin between July 22, 2019 and July 16, 2020.
The defendants all denied conspiracy to supply crack cocaine between the same dates.
They appeared at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Cardiff Crown Court before Judge Richard Twomlow.
Prosecutor Jason Howells asked to be given time to consider whether the guilty pleas would be acceptable.
Barnett was represented by Ben Waters, Thomas by Gareth Williams, Banton by Andrew Kendall, Miller by Harry Baker and Morgan by Jonathan Lewis.
The defendants were arrested following Gwent Police’s Operation Braddock.
They were remanded in custody and the next hearing is due to take place on October 29.
