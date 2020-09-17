WAITROSE are recalling cupcakes over fears they could spark an allergic reactions.

The Chocolate Mini Cupcakes 9s contain undeclared walnuts.

the product was mis-packed and contains Coffee and Walnut Mini Cupcakes instead.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

The product impacted has a best before of October 6 2020.

Waitrose & Partners is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

The Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to walnuts (nuts), do not eat it.

"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."