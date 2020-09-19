THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to robbery, and wounding to assaulting an emergency worker.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Sheldon Lewis

Convicted heroin dealer Sheldon Lewis, 23, offered free drugs to an undercover police officer if she could find him new customers.

The defendant, of Lucas Street, Newport, used a 17-year-old runner and was directly marketing drugs to up to 70 people, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was caught as a result of Gwent Police’s Operation Solar and jailed for four years.

Michael Hastie-Davies

Michael Hastie-Davies was jailed after he launched a “cowardly attack” on a taxi driver which left his victim with hearing loss.

The defendant, a man with a history of violence, threw a can of lager at his victim in the unprovoked assault outside Newport’s Star Taxis.

Hastie-Davies, 29, of Buchanan Close, Newport, was sent to prison for two years after he pleaded guilty to wounding.

Lewis Wilkins

Lewis Wilkins was condemned by a judge for his “disgusting” behaviour after he spat in the face of one policeman and racially abused another.

The 27-year-old lashed out at three officers in Newport Central police station who used PAVA spray and handcuffs to subdue him.

Wilkins, of Francis Drive, Newport, was jailed for a year.

Craig Sheen

Career criminal Craig Sheen is back behind bars after he was caught working as the “middle man” for crack cocaine and heroin dealers.

The 35-year-old, from Newport, sold class A drugs to undercover police officers in the city.

Sheen was jailed for 26 months.

Jordan Owen

Jordan Owen was locked up after he carried out a terrifying knifepoint robbery and an assault where his victim was knocked out from behind.

The 20-year-old, from Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for nearly four years.

Nicholas Holwell

A heroin dealer who still lives with his parents has been jailed after he sold drugs to undercover police officers.

Father-of-three Nicholas Holwell, 34, from Newport, delivered heroin to customers while driving an estate car with a baby seat in the back, Gareth James, prosecuting, said.

The defendant was jailed for 30 months at the city’s crown court.