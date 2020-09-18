A COMMUNITY has rallied together to raise hundreds of pounds for a family whose car was stolen and burnt out.

Single father-of-two, Huw Evans, was devastated when his car was stolen and set on fire, also destroying his children’s car seats, his sons new Liverpool football and wallet, their school coats, and other bits and pieces.

Mr Evans, who lives in Ringland, in Newport, is a warehouse operator for Tesco and used the car to travel from his home to work in Avonmouth - but was concerned delays with insurance would leave him without.

Fortunately, the community stepped up to help him.

Neighbours, John Lewis and Alison Sherwood, offered help with phone calls and paperwork, and set up a GoFundMe page to support Mr Evans, which raised £330. Money was also directly donated.

This allowed Mr Evans to replace car seats and some of his children’s belongings, plus change the locks on his house.

Mr Lewis said: “It caused him so much stress and worry. Huw is a wonderful single dad who works hard and devotes all his time to his children. He deserves more than to have youngsters steal his car and burn it.”

Regina Starr, a Ringland resident, saw his story on social media and got involved - she sold 315 slices of cake and raised an additional £250.

“I don’t know him, but the story was touching as I went through a similar situation two years ago when my motorbike was stolen and destroyed,” explained Ms Starr.

“Being a single mum myself I could feel his struggle and I just had to do something. Ringland gets bad press, but there is a good community spirit here for those in need.”

Mr Evans, who is awaiting news from his insurance company, said: “I can’t emphasise enough what people have done to support me and my family.

“People I don’t know from all over Ringland have helped and it shows that, despite one bad apple, this is a good area.

“Thank you so much to Alison and John, and to Regina for all their help, and thank you to everyone who got involved - I can’t thank you enough.”