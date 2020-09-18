South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been out taking pictures of some beautiful fungi, which we are sharing with you today.There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting the Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

Tree: Linda Hill spotted this fungus growing out of a tree in Caerleon

Ivy: Spotted in Cwmbran by Rebecca Lee Morgan

White: This fungus was pictured by Christopher Parry

Stunning: Fatma Richards found this in a field near Monmouth

Mushroom: This was on the Blorenge. Picture: Gina Bacchioni

Striking: A shiny and white porcelain fungus on the Blorenge. Picture: Gina Bacchioni