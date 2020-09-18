South Wales Argus
Coronavirus latest as First Minister gives update on situation in South Wales

Coronavirus: Mark Drakeford giving update on South Wales

By Dan Barnes

    Forty-one schools in Gwent have reported positive coronavirus cases among pupils or staff, with hundreds of children having to self isolate for two weeks.
  • Schoolchildren across Gwent are being advised to self-isolate as more and more cases as reported.
  • Also in coronavirus news, a Newport family reported having to travel more than 100 miles to receive a test for the virus.