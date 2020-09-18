THREE men are facing jail for assault after a stag do descended into violence last summer in a Gwent town.
Jack Bennett, 26, Clive Bennett, 27, and Harley Southway, 28, were given the warning after they admitted committing various offences in Abergavenny on June 22 2019.
Jack Bennett, of no fixed abode, Brynmawr, admitted affray and causing actual bodily harm.
Clive Bennett, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.
Southway, of Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo, admitted actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.
The prosecution was represented by Nigel Fryer, Jack Bennett by Richard Ace, Clive Bennett by James Evans and Southway by Hilary Roberts.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Twomlow told the three defendants: “All sentencing options are open – including immediate custody.”
Sentence was adjourned until Friday October 23.