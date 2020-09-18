A PRIMARY school in Caerleon is the latest addition to the list of more than 40 across Gwent which have reported positive cases of coronavirus.
Charles Williams Church In Wales Primary sent a letter to parents yesterday evening advising them that children would have to self-isolate as a result.
Children in reception and Year 1 will have to isolate for a period of 14 days following the positive case being identified.
However, siblings in other year groups may still attend the school and parents are being advised to carry on attending work so long as they are free of symptoms.
READ MORE:
The children in the affected year groups are advised to not return to school until September 30.
The letter, received by parents of those in the affected year groups, continued: "Siblings of children in reception and Year 1 may come to school and carry on with life as usual as long as they do not develop any symptoms of COVID.
"Household/extended household members may also continue attending school/work etc if they are well and free of COVID symptoms.
"If any household members display symptoms, they must seek a Covid test and isolate."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment