THE M48 Severn Bridge will be closed to westbound traffic all weekend.
Due to scheduled repair works, the entire westbound carriageway will be closed from Junction 1, at Aust, to Junction 2, at Newhouse Roundabout.
READ MORE:
- Cwmbran ambulance manager thought coronavirus would kill him
Work will start at at 7pm tonight, September 18, until 10pm on Sunday night, September 20.
Local diversions will be in place.
Those wishing to travel into Wales will have to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge instead.