A NEWPORT primary school is the latest to send children home due to coronavirus.
St Woolos Primary has sent messages to parents of children in a year 1 class advising them that their children need to self-isolate.
This comes after a confirmed case of the virus was reported at the school.
The children will need to isolate until September 28, a period of 14 days from the start of the isolation period of September 14.
This news takes the number of schools in Gwent with confirmed cases of the virus to 43.
