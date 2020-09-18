A CANNABIS farmer who grew the drug for medicinal purposes and to sell to his friends was handed a suspended jail sentence.

Kevin Beer, 61, from Caerphilly, was told his operation was “unsophisticated” but its potential yield was estimated at between £,7,000 and £21,000.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, said police officers raided the defendant’s home on May 19, 2019.

The cannabis Beer was growing could have produced nearly 2,200 joins, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Miss Lewis added: “This was way beyond personal use.”

He pleaded guilty to production of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said: “The defendant is a 61-year-old man with no previous convictions recorded against him and in the 19 months that has passed, there has been no further offending whatsoever.

“However, he accepts that his offending crosses the custody threshold and he knows he is at risk of losing his liberty today.

“I would invite your honour to draw back from custody.”

Judge Catherine Richards told Beer: “This was not a sophisticated cannabis plant factory.

“It is accepted that you grew the cannabis for medicinal purposes and to sell to six friends of yours.

“But you accept that this was being done for money and that you were not a charity.

“You are in employment and there is no suggestion that you have been involved in any wider criminality or organised criminality.”

Beer, of Windsor Place, Abertridwr, was jailed for 33 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The judge told the defendant he must pay a victim surcharge and that the drugs and the growing equipment seized will be forfeited and destroyed.

There will be no Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.