APPLE users who have downloaded the new iOS software update on their iPhones have been warned about a mysterious 'orange dot' that appears on the top right hand corner of the screen.
What is the 'orange dot' - and why does it appear on the screen?
Following the new iOS 14 software update, which was rolled out to Apple products including iPhones and iPads across the UK and around the world on Wednesday, September 16, many users have been quick to notice the strange dot appear on the screen.
The 'warning dot' that appears at the top of your iPhone is there to indicate whenever your microphone or camera is activated by an app.
In addition to the orange dot showing on screen, users will also be able to get privacy information on the App Store to help further understand the privacy practices about every app before they download it.
What have Apple said about the 'orange dot'?
In a statement about the orange dot and the iOS 14 update, Apple said: "An indicator appears at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. And in Control Center, you can see if an app has used them recently."
Apple users will then be able to check the app's permissions within the Settings section, and can deny apps access to your microphone or camera - or they have the option to delete the app altogether.
"Privacy is a fundamental human right and at the core of everything we do. That's why with iOS 14, we're giving you more control over the data you share and more transparency into how it's used," Apple added.
What else has changed as a result of the iOS 14 update?
Following the roll out of the new iOS 14 software on iPhones and iPads, Apple users will now be able to continue watching videos or FaceTime call others while using another app.
Here's a round-up from Apple of the other features that have launched on iOS 14:
- Translate is designed to be the best and easiest app for translating conversations, offering quick and natural translation of voice and text among 11 different languages.6 On-device mode allows users to experience the features of the app offline for private voice and text translation.
- Siri expands its knowledge and answers complex questions with information sourced from across the internet. Keyboard dictation runs on device when dictating messages, notes, email, and more.
- The Home app makes smart home control even easier with new automation suggestions and expanded controls in Control Center for quicker access to accessories and scenes. Adaptive Lighting for compatible HomeKit-enabled lights automatically adjusts the colour temperature throughout the day, and Face Recognition in compatible video doorbells and cameras uses on-device intelligence from Apple TV or HomePod to identify visitors. The Home app and HomeKit are built to be private and secure, so all information about a user’s home accessories is end-to-end encrypted.
- Digital versions of car keys give users a secure way to use iPhone to unlock and start their car. Car keys can be easily shared using Messages, or disabled through iCloud if a device is lost, and are available today for compatible cars using NFC technology.8
- Safari offers a Privacy Report so users can easily see which cross-site trackers have been blocked, secure password monitoring to help users detect saved passwords that may have been involved in a data breach, and built-in translation for entire webpages.9
- Health has all-new experiences to manage sleep and better understand audio levels that may affect hearing health. A new Health Checklist that includes Emergency SOS, Medical ID, ECG, fall detection, and more offers users a centralised place to manage health and safety features.10 Health also adds support for new data types for mobility, Health Records, symptoms, and ECG.
- The Weather app keeps users up to date on severe weather events, and a new next-hour precipitation chart shows minute-by-minute precipitation when rain is in the forecast.11
- Accessibility features include Back Tap, which offers a quick new way to trigger gestures, tasks, and accessibility shortcuts, sign language detection in Group FaceTime, and Sound Recognition, which uses on-device intelligence to notify users when the sound of a fire alarm or doorbell is detected. VoiceOver, the industry’s leading screen reader for the blind community, now automatically recognises what is displayed visually onscreen so more apps and web experiences are accessible to more people.
