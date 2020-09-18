THE final member of a “sophisticated” drugs gang who flooded the streets of Newport with heroin and crack cocaine is starting a lengthy prison sentence.

Lewis Farrell, 21, played a “significant role” and was responsible for topping up the ‘Goshi’ pay-as-you-go mobile phone which was key to their drug delivery service.

At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant, of Herbert Walk, Pill, Newport, was jailed for eight years.

The organised crime gang sold between £250,000 and £500,000 of heroin and crack cocaine in just nine months with an average of 28 deals made every day.

Farrell was found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between November 2018 and July 2019 following a six-week trial earlier this year.

Six other members of the gang were sent to prison for a total of more than 50 years earlier this month.

They were:

• Aftab Hussain, 31, of Laburnum Drive, Newport, jailed for 17 years

• Parvis Ishaq, 30, of Cyril Street, Newport, jailed for 10 years

• Murtaza Hussain, 24, of Capel Crescent, Newport, jailed for eight years and nine months

• Rizwaan Hussain, 24, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, jailed for six years and eight months

• Avtar Hussain, 26, of Bishpool View, Newport, jailed for seven years

• Mohammed Ali, 38, of no fixed abode, jailed for three years and nine months

Heath Edwards, prosecuting, said of Farrell: “The defendant played a significant role.

“He was part of a sophisticated and successful operation that appeared to have a database of customers.

“This was a conspiracy where some 28 drug deals were being made every day.”

The gang were brought to justice following Gwent Police’s Operation Washington.

Lawrence Selby, mitigating, said: “The defendant played a limited role and was acting under direction.”

His barrister asked the court to take into account his client's young age and that he had no previous convictions.

Judge Richard Twomlow told Farrell: “Aftab Hussain was the prime mover and he had a number of faithful lieutenants.

“You were a drug runner for the Goshi line and there was evidence of you supplying customers and undercover police officers.

“You had an operational function within the chain.”

During the defendant’s trial, Mr Edwards said the gang sent out group text messages to hundreds of drug addicts advertising products with prices and advising potential customers, “Hurry while stocks last.”

The court heard how “text bombs or flares” were used to advertise class A drugs for sale to existing clients.

Drug users from all over South Wales would call the Goshi line number and place orders for heroin and crack cocaine before a runner would deliver the merchandise in return for cash after meeting them in Newport city centre.