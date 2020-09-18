ENSURING schools remain open remains a "top priority" for the Welsh Government according to First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Mr Drakeford was responding to a question asked by the South Wales Argus at today's Welsh Government coronavirus briefing.

There are currently 43 schools in the Gwent region where some pupils have been asked to self-isolate.

These include two schools in Newport that were this morning added to the list of those in Gwent having sent pupils home to isolate due to coronavirus cases.

Charles Williams CIW Primary, Caerleon, and St Woolos Primary, Newport, both announced that year groups would have to isolate for 14 days.

Earlier in the briefing, Mr Drakeford had said that, across Wales, some 99 schools are affected.

Asked by the Argus if there are any plans to close schools in Gwent if cases of the virus keep rising, he said: "I don't think we're at that point as far as national discussions are concerned."

Mr Drakeford said schools are a "top priority" for the Welsh Government, which is working with local education authorities (councils) to support them in keeping schools open and safe for pupils.

"I think that effort is succeeding," he said, adding that the Welsh Government wants to "invest" in that support rather than opting for a closure of all schools in any county area.