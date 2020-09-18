A DEATH from coronavirus has been confirmed in Gwent today, for the second successive day.

It takes the total number confirmed by Public Health Wales in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 277.

This is the only new death to be confirmed in Wales today, where the total since the pandemic began has reached 1,601, again according to Public Health Wales.

There have also been a further 18 new cases confirmed in both Newport and Caerphilly, out of 185 across Wales.

There have been three more cases confirmed in Blaenau Gwent, two in Monmouthshire, and one in Torfaen.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

In Rhondda Cynon Taf, where a local lockdown began last night, there were 45 more cases confirmed today.

The area now has a higher weekly case rate per 100,000 population (83.7) than neighbouring Caerphilly (73.5).

The rate in Newport in the past week has been 36.9 cases per 100,000 population.

In Merthyr Tydfil, where 11 new cases were confirmed today, the weekly rate is 56.4 cases per 100,000.

The 185 new confirmed cases across Wales today, are in the following areas:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 45

Newport - 18

Caerphilly - 18

Bridgend - 16

Swansea - 13

Cardiff - 11

Merthyr Tydfil - 11

Carmarthenshire - 10

Conwy - seven

Flintshire - seven

Anglesey - four

Vale of Glamorgan - four

Neath Port Talbot - four

Blaenau Gwent - three

Gwynedd - three

Wrexham - three

Monmouthshire - two

Torfaen - one

Denbighshire - one

Ceredigion - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Powys - one

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.