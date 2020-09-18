Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

FACE masks can be found all over these days. Ever since the new rules about wearing masks came into effect many fashion retailers started designing and selling their own face coverings. Due to high demand, though, many are selling out or have long shipping times. In fact, the best face masks we tested at Reviewed, are currently on backorder.

If you’re looking for a face mask that will be delivered to your door fast, Amazon is a great place to look if you’re a Prime member. While there are some questionable third-party sellers on Amazon, you can still find reliable ones that will suit your face covering needs. We scoured the entire site to find the most popular and highly rated face masks you can buy right now. It’s also important to note that while these masks are not medical grade and don’t offer the best protection comparatively, they do make good cloth face covering or can be used as a cover for medical masks. Plus, many of the highly-rated masks on Amazon are more simple and may not be the most stylish ones on the market, but reviewers can vouch for the quality and the efficient shipping of these 10 cloth face masks.

1. An affordable pack of 50 masks

This massive pack of masks is relatively inexpensive. Credit: Amazon / FM London

Reviews: 1,031

Average rating: 4 stars

Material: 100% Cotton

If you’re looking for a ton of masks for the whole family that don’t have a ton of flair, reviewers recommend this 50 pack. The masks come in simple black or white and are made of 100% cotton for several layers of protection. Reviewers particularly recommend these ones because of the low price (about 49p per mask) and comfort.

Get the FM London Accessories Reusable Fabric Face Mask (Pack of 50) for £24.50

2. Floral masks with a bendable nose piece

Add some floral flair. Credit: Amazon / Weddingstar

Reviews: 538

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Material: Cotton and Rayon with bendable nose piece

One of the biggest struggles with face masks is finding one that fits snugly around your face without leaving any gaps. That’s why reviewers rave about these floral masks, which have a bendable nose piece for a more secure fit. Shoppers claim that this mask is comfortable and light and appreciated the additional inner pocket for paper filters.

Get the Weddingstar Washable Cloth Face Mask for £11.59

3. A gaiter that’s easier for exercise

Perfect for outdoor exercise. Credit: Amazon / Achiou

Reviews: 9,653

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Material: 88% Chinlon/10% spandex/2% nylon

As a runner, I know the pain of constantly pulling up and down your face mask before you pass a pedestrian. That’s why many athletes prefer a gaiter, which is light, breathable, and made of sweat-wicking fabric. Reviewers like using these gaiters for more active use, rather than daily wear as they are quite thin and therefore less protective.

Get the Achiou Neck Gaiter Face Scarf for £12.09

4. Simple masks for everyday wear

A no-nonsense pack of masks. Credit: Amazon / 1-Above

Reviews: 186

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Material: Cotton

Another simple mask option that reviewers love is this black 5-pack from 1-Above. Made of 2-ply cotton, these masks are soft and breathable and have stretchable ear loops that should fit most people.

Get the 1-Above masks (5 Pack) for £8.49

5. A mask designed with several layers

Built with two one-way discharge valves for easy breathing. Credit: Amazon / AstroAI

Reviews: 5.588

Average rating: 4 stars

Material: Nylon with carbon filters

For a heavy-duty mask, reviewers like this one from AstroAI, which was designed with dust protection in mind. It has a four-layer filter, adjustable nose piece, and both an elastic ear strap and velcro strap on the back of the head. Despite its thickness, the mask also has two one-way discharge valves (that are still covered with a layer of fabric) for easier breathing. Reviewers say it does fog up glasses and is comfortable to wear throughout long shifts at grocery stores or other essential businesses.

Get the AstroAI Reusable Dust Face Mask for £13.99

6. This stylish striped mask

A face mask for the fashion conscious. Credit: Amazon / Paise

Reviews: 54

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Material: Cotton

If you want something a bit more interesting than plain black or white this stylish striped mask might fit the bill. These trendy masks are a little less boring than the plain black or white variety. Reviewers rave about how well made these masks are and apprised the adjustable earloops.

Get the Paisie Unisex Reusable Face Mask for £8

7. A mask with adjustable loops

Create a tight fit. Credit: Amazon / Wookit

Reviews: 574

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Material: Cotton

If you’re worried about not having a snug fit on your mask, find one with adjustable loops—like this popular one on Amazon. That way, you can tighten or loosen the mask for the size of your head. Happy customers say that these masks are soft and comfortable and that they like the simple look of them.

Get the Wookit Face Masks (2 Pack) for £6.59

8. Black masks with a pleated flair

These pleated masks make for a better fit. Credit: Amazon / Oscar Apparels

Reviews: 1,395

Average rating: 4.1 stars

Material: 100% cotton

While these masks are simple, they have some pleats in the design that add some extra pizzazz. Made of 100% cotton, the pleats also allow the mask to stretch over larger faces for a better fit.

Get the Oscar Apparels Reusable Face Mask (5 pack) for £9.13

9. A mask in several pattern options

There are multiple patterns to choose from. Credit: Amazon / Touchstone

Reviews: 99

Average rating: 4 stars

Material: Cotton

Add some florals to your daily mask wear with these masks from Touchstone. These cotton masks have multiple unique fabric designs to choose from. Reviewers praise this mask for the style and comfort, however, they are larger than most so keep that in mind.

Get the Reusable Washable Handcrafted Cotton Double Layer Masks (3 Pack) for £16.99

10. This super-comfortable mask

This mask is thick and comfortable. Credit: Amazon / Virtue Code

Reviews: 723

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Material: Cotton

Finally, we have The Solution Mask. This thick and soft double-layered mask features a pleasant navy blue checkered pattern and comes with two replaceable filters. Reviewers like that these masks are thick and comfortable enough to wear for a few hours.

Get The Solution Mask for £10.99

