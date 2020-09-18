BORIS Johnson has not contacted Mark Drakeford for nearly four months, the first minister revealed in an angry condemnation of the UK government's relations with the rest of the UK.

First Minister Mr Drakeford said the Prime Minister had made "just one brief phone call" to him since May 28, despite numerous attempts to set up better communication channels between Westminster and the devolved governments in Cardiff Bay, Holyrood, and Stormont.

"I think that is simply unacceptable to anyone who believes that we should be facing the coronavirus crisis together," he added.

Wales' first minister made renewed appeals for "proper engagement" from Mr Johnson amid "numerous problems" with the UK government's Lighthouse testing lab system, as well as new restrictions in north west England along the Welsh border and speculation the PM was considering a national two-week lockdown in England.

"All these issues need to be discussed at a UK level, by the four governments working together," Mr Drakeford said at today's Welsh Government coronavirus press conference.

"But as far too often in this crisis, that opportunity has not been there.

As cases continue to rise during "this most difficult week" in parts of Wales and elsewhere in the UK, the first minister said "no meeting had been offered of any sort" by Mr Johnson's government.

This was despite calls from Wales and Scotland for a meeting of Cobra – a government response to national or regional emergencies, Mr Drakeford added.

A "regular, reliable rhythm of engagement" is needed if the UK as a whole is to respond to the challenges of Covid-19, the first minister said, adding that a weekly meeting "would be a start".

The coronavirus response has differed slightly at various times since the start of the crisis, with variations of rules on wearing masks, the reopening of the hospitality sector, and how far people could travel during lockdown.

But calls for more dialogue between the various parts of the UK did not mean the first minister was considering a singular approach to the pandemic, he said.

"I make this argument not because I think we should all do the same things, but because by being around the same table together, each one of us is able to make the best decisions for the nations we represent," Mr Drakeford said.