Jet2 have added more than 60 new flights for those wishing to head to Turkey to soak up the last of the summer sun.
Additional flights and holidays to Antalya, Dalaman, Izmir and Bodrum follow hot on the heels of the airline adding 50 more flights to Turkey in August.
What have Jet2 said about the extra flights?
Steve Heapy, chief executive officer of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “It’s clear from the high demand we are seeing for holidays and flights to Turkey that customers are keen to get away for a much-needed holiday.
“As usual, we have been quick to respond to that demand, giving our customers what they want by adding more seats and holidays on sale to this sunny hotspot.
"With fantastic deals and free child places available, on top of great choice and flexibility, there is no better time to take advantage of a welcome escape.”
The additional services to Turkey are from the following airports:
- Birmingham – Antalya, Dalaman
- Edinburgh – Dalaman, Antalya
- East Midlands – Dalaman
- Glasgow – Dalaman, Antalya
- Leeds Bradford – Dalaman, Bodrum
- Manchester – Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir
- Newcastle – Dalaman, Antalya
- London Stansted – Antalya, Bodrum
To find out more details visit www.jet2.com and www.jet2holidays.com websites.
