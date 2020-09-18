THE police officer in a case in which two burglars broke in to a Newport family's home while they slept, hopes their sentencing will "provide some comfort to the victims".
Drugs addicts Cassandra Holland and Daniel Niinemae broke into one family's home as a baby slept upstairs and tried to raid another house.
The duo also tried to break into cars as they caused mayhem in Newport during the early hours of July 26.
After they were arrested and taken into custody, Holland assaulted a custody detention officer at Newport Central police station.
This is the report of the full court case.
Niinemae, 38, of Newport, was sentenced to three years and four months after pleading guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and taking a motor vehicle without owners consent.
Holland, 28, of Risca, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to burglary, attempted burglary, vehicle interference and assault of an emergency worker.
PC Abbie Hackney, officer in the case, said: “The two defendants broke into the home of a family in Newport while they were asleep upstairs.
"Everyone should feel safe, especially in their own homes and I hope that this sentence will provide some comfort to the victims.”
