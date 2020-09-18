A FURTHER 108 speeding offences wer e recorded in Gwent on the third day of the Project EDWARD campaign in Gwent to reduce road deaths.

Gwent Police are clamping down on speeding and other driving offences as part of the week-long operation.

The third day saw 33 vehicles stopped, with 12 traffic offences reported. Four vehicles were seized and two drivers were arrested, in addition to the speeding and seat belt offences detected,

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We seized four vehicles and two people were arrested - including one for drug driving after a positive drug wipe.

"Other motoring offences recorded during the day include a vehicle in a dangerous condition and an incorrect index plate.

"Our officers will be out and about on roads across the force area throughout Project EDWARD.

"Thanks to all our partners for their support."

‘Project EDWARD’ - which stands for ‘Every Day Without A Road Death’ - is a European traffic information system police (TISPOL) operation at reducing road deaths and this year’s theme is around driving for work.

In line with the theme for 2020, Gwent Police officers will be engaging with communities and highlighting the risks of the road particularly as more and more vehicles return to routes.

The force will also remind motorists about the ‘fatal five’ - don’t drink and drug drive; kill your speed; don’t get careless; belt up and switch it off – and will reinforce this message during the operation, which runs until Sunday.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert is a road safety lead for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners. He said: “The odds of being involved in a collision resulting in injury or death while driving for work are about one in 500.

“With thousands of work-related journeys taking place in Gwent every day the sad reality is that our emergency services are dealing with these incidents on a regular basis. All of them could have been avoided.

“Now, more than ever, we need to do our part to stay safe and keep the emergency services available for those who need them most, so please take extra care and stay safe on the roads.”