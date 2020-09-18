UPDATE 7.11pm: Multiple vehicles are on the hard shoulder and a lorry is blocking both lanes.
UPDATE 7.06pm: Two lanes remain closed, there is queueing traffic for 5.6 miles due to multi-vehicle accident on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge westbound.
Two lanes of the M4 are closed westbound following a crash.
Traffic officers are heading to the scene but delays are expected.
The incident, between Junction 22 and Junction 23 of the M4 Westbound, has closed lane 1 and lane 2.
🚨Collision - #M4 Westbound from J22 to J23🚨
Expect delays. ⌚️#TrafficWalesAlerts
Tailbacks are causing severe delays of up to 60 minutes according to Traffic Wales.